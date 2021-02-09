United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain 19.34% so far this year. What now?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] gained 4.57% on the last trading session, reaching $10.06 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2021 that UMC Reports Sales for January 2021.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2021.

Revenues for January 2021.

United Microelectronics Corporation represents 2.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.14 billion with the latest information. UMC stock price has been found in the range of $9.77 to $10.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 10879143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for UMC stock

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 273.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +22.05. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.79. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Microelectronics Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 7,156,900 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 25,961,120 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 65,520,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,638,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,539,443 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 9,493,072 shares during the same period.