Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Stock trading around $158.02 per share: What’s Next?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] traded at a low on 02/05/21, posting a -20.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $158.02. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Twist Bioscience Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

“We reported a strong quarter both for orders and revenue, building a solid foundation for fiscal 2021,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We see early evidence that our investment in synbio products for our pharmaceutical and biotech customers is beginning to gain traction, and for our NGS tools business, our liquid biopsy customers continue to drive revenue growth. Both our biopharma and DNA data storage teams made progress in advancing technologies, and we strengthened our balance sheet with $324 million through a recent equity offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2853601 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at 8.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.49%.

The market cap for TWST stock reached $9.61 billion, with 44.37 million shares outstanding and 42.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 737.03K shares, TWST reached a trading volume of 2853601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $116.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 17.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

How has TWST stock performed recently?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, TWST shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 407.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.97, while it was recorded at 184.69 for the last single week of trading, and 85.42 for the last 200 days.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.50 and a Gross Margin at +31.85. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.31.

Return on Total Capital for TWST is now -44.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.70. Additionally, TWST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] managed to generate an average of -$266,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation posted -0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWST.

Insider trade positions for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]

There are presently around $6,299 million, or 92.50% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,499,004, which is approximately 11.831% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,160,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.42 million in TWST stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $404.46 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly -18.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 7,368,116 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 5,748,216 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 26,744,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,860,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 496,660 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 832,028 shares during the same period.