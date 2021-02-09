TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] is 53.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.44 at the close of the session, down -5.43%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that TD Holdings Inc. Appoints Donghong Xiong to the Company’s Board of Directors.

TD Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that it has appointed Mr. Donghong Xiong as a director on the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 8, 2021. Mr. Xiong shall serve as an independent director.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Mr. Xiong has years of management experience in state-owned and public enterprises and he is also well versed in counter trading and private equity investment fund management. He has extensive experience in the capital market, corporate merger and acquisition, and business restructuring-related matters. He led investments in private small and medium-sized high-tech firms listed on China’s high-tech board markets creating significant value for shareholders. Mr. Xiong has served as the managing director of Synergetic Innovation Fund Management Co., LTD. since 2014 and has served as the M&A general manager at Shanghai Search Media Group from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Xiong holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Sun Yat-Sen University and also received his MBA and PhD in Scientific Philosophy from Sun Yat-Sen University.

TD Holdings Inc. stock is now 53.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.59 and lowest of $2.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.02, which means current price is +53.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 933.44K shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 1286566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53.

How has GLG stock performed recently?

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, GLG shares gained by 44.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.13 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.12.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -61.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.38. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$266,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Insider trade positions for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.40% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 66,271, which is approximately 339.609% of the company’s market cap and around 11.27% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 60,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in GLG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.14 million in GLG stock with ownership of nearly -25.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 205,388 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 118,633 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 24,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,563 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 93,436 shares during the same period.