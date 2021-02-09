Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain 70.32% so far this year. What now?

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] closed the trading session at $4.82 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.62, while the highest price level was $4.99. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Super League Gaming and Harena Data Partner to Bring Esports Entertainment and Experiences to a Global Market.

In a move that reflects the shifting focus of video gaming, Super League Gaming, (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and in the creation of video game derived entertainment, and innovative esports community aggregator and media distributor, Harena Data, Inc., announced a robust new partnership to produce and distribute video gaming and esports entertainment and targeted community-driven experiences nationwide, amplified through global content distribution. The companies enjoyed a successful collaboration in October of 2020 in support of the Indiana Esports Combine. The Combine, developed by Harena Data, enabled 2,000 collegiate esports athletes to participate in video game competitions and dialogs with college esports coaches, scouts, and recruiters, resulting in nearly 50 new esports college scholarships for deserving students. Super League produced five, fully-remote, multi-hour esports live broadcasts over three days featuring many of the top players.

“We reached out to parties who we respected, not only from a professional aspect but from a position of their vision and commitment to the business of video gaming as a whole,” says Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer of Harena Data Inc. “We were more than pleased with the result and felt that both parties could benefit from each other’s strengths, and are grateful for this exciting partnership.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 70.32 percent and weekly performance of 50.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 94.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 177.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 931.11K shares, SLGG reached to a volume of 4068916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGG shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Super League Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on SLGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

SLGG stock trade performance evaluation

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.63. With this latest performance, SLGG shares gained by 94.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.54 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1916.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.62. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2830.17.

Return on Total Capital for SLGG is now -244.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -922.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -922.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -315.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] managed to generate an average of -$557,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super League Gaming Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGG.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.30% of SLGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,627, which is approximately 1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 114,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in SLGG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.41 million in SLGG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super League Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGG] by around 295,896 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 229,015 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 197,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 722,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,314 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 5,858 shares during the same period.