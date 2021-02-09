Sientra Inc. [SIEN] moved up 36.58: Why It’s Important

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] jumped around 2.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.99 at the close of the session, up 36.58%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Sientra Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. The Company will sell 5,410,628 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.75 per share. The gross proceeds to Sientra, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $36.5 million. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 811,594 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Sientra intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures and general working capital purposes. Sientra may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products and technologies, although it has no current commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions as of the date hereof.

Sientra Inc. stock is now 105.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIEN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.93 and lowest of $5.9845 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.85, which means current price is +109.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 929.89K shares, SIEN reached a trading volume of 7331697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SIEN stock. On June 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SIEN shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

How has SIEN stock performed recently?

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.94. With this latest performance, SIEN shares gained by 87.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.11 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.05 and a Gross Margin at +60.56. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.62.

Return on Total Capital for SIEN is now -75.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.15. Additionally, SIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] managed to generate an average of -$315,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sientra Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

There are presently around $294 million, or 74.20% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,257,468, which is approximately 3.071% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 2,730,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.82 million in SIEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.21 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 7.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 4,264,301 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,398,067 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 26,158,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,820,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,982 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,960,578 shares during the same period.