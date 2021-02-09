Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] moved up 17.18: Why It’s Important

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] closed the trading session at $2.66 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.36, while the highest price level was $2.72. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum™.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, reported that on January 29, 2021 the Company participated in a productive Application Orientation Meeting with the FDA regarding its Biologic License Application (BLA) for Vicineum, for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

After the Company submitted its BLA to the FDA in December 2020, Sesen Bio was invited to participate in an Application Orientation Meeting, which is available in certain Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) review divisions, at the review team’s discretion, for priority applications where early action is expected and/or desired. The objectives of an Application Orientation Meeting include familiarizing the FDA with application datasets, discussing scientific aspects including clinical risk-benefit, and establishing early communication between applicants and the FDA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.04 percent and weekly performance of 52.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 166.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 77.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 150.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, SESN reached to a volume of 10804693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SESN shares is $3.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.50.

SESN stock trade performance evaluation

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.00. With this latest performance, SESN shares gained by 77.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.84 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.58, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.11 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SESN is now -421.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,228.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,228.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$4,300,000 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 18.30% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: TRV GP, LLC with ownership of 4,841,591, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,700,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.5 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.37 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 57.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 5,553,587 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 663,618 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,367,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,584,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,406 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 89,657 shares during the same period.