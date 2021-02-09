Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] Stock trading around $8.64 per share: What’s Next?

Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE: SQNS] price plunged by -7.00 percent to reach at -$0.65. The company report on February 4, 2021 that AMIT Wireless and Sequans Partner to Deliver Two New Distance Learning Connectivity Devices for CBRS Networks in USA.

Answering the demand for remote learning solutions amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of chips and modules for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, and AMIT Wireless, maker of wireless M2M and IoT solutions worldwide, have collaborated on two new connectivity devices to facilitate distance learning. Both are based on Sequans Cassiopeia CB610L module, optimized for CBRS OnGo networks in the USA. One is a USB dongle (IDG120-C6U01) that connects laptops or other USB equipment to CBRS OnGo networks; and the other is a cellular WAN (wide area network) extender (IDG500-C6012) that connects existing Ethernet based equipment to CBRS OnGo networks.

A sum of 1041422 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 640.02K shares. Sequans Communications S.A. shares reached a high of $9.57 and dropped to a low of $8.53 until finishing in the latest session at $8.64.

The one-year SQNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.0. The average equity rating for SQNS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQNS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Sequans Communications S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $3 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Sequans Communications S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.75 to $2.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on SQNS stock. On October 05, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for SQNS shares from 5.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequans Communications S.A. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72.

SQNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, SQNS shares gained by 23.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sequans Communications S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. Sequans Communications S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.90.

Return on Total Capital for SQNS is now -105.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -240.03. Additionally, SQNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 237.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] managed to generate an average of -$965,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sequans Communications S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SQNS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequans Communications S.A. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequans Communications S.A. go to 0.35%.

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105 million, or 46.30% of SQNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQNS stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 3,378,963, which is approximately -2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 2,808,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.27 million in SQNS stocks shares; and DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.99 million in SQNS stock with ownership of nearly 0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sequans Communications S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE:SQNS] by around 751,175 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,182,059 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,179,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,112,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQNS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,233 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 236,509 shares during the same period.