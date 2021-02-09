Seagen Inc. [SGEN] Revenue clocked in at $1.86 billion, up 1.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] loss -7.06% on the last trading session, reaching $177.15 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Seagen to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, Company management will host a conference call and webcast discussion of the results and provide a general corporate update. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Seagen Inc. represents 174.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.72 billion with the latest information. SGEN stock price has been found in the range of $175.76 to $184.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 977.99K shares, SGEN reached a trading volume of 2187510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagen Inc. [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $202.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Seagen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Seagen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $165, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc. is set at 8.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 48.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for SGEN stock

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, SGEN shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.14, while it was recorded at 172.47 for the last single week of trading, and 171.92 for the last 200 days.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.06 and a Gross Margin at +95.21. Seagen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.31.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now -13.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.11. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagen Inc. [SGEN] managed to generate an average of -$98,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Seagen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seagen Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 131.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagen Inc. [SGEN]

There are presently around $28,165 million, or 96.60% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 47,269,424, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 18,636,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.22 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 7.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 9,762,768 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 7,854,113 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 141,371,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,988,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,708,313 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,453,165 shares during the same period.