Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] moved up 33.54: Why It’s Important

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.35 during the day while it closed the day at $2.19. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) pertaining to the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Salarius PharmaceuticalsSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also the recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 93.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLRX stock has inclined by 216.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 92.11% and gained 140.66% year-on date.

The market cap for SLRX stock reached $41.94 million, with 17.97 million shares outstanding and 17.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 13544096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

SLRX stock trade performance evaluation

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.81. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 100.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.17 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.08, while it was recorded at 1.56 for the last single week of trading, and 1.04 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.23.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -81.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.75. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$867,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 697.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -12.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -11.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRX.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.10% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 258,249, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 125,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in SLRX stocks shares; and DOUGLASS WINTHROP ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 307,454 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 13,625 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 456,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 296,345 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643 shares during the same period.