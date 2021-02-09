ROTH Capital lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] jumped around 1.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.87 at the close of the session, up 8.06%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that INOVIO Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, including COVID-19, cancer and HPV-associated diseases, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 20,355,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 2,655,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. The gross proceeds to INOVIO from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $173 million.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering. The Benchmark Company, Maxim Group LLC and National Securities Corporation acted as co-managers for the offering.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 56.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INO Stock saw the intraday high of $14.35 and lowest of $12.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.79, which means current price is +57.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.65M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 17515926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $12.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1322.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.22. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 46.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 334.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2855.31. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2902.75.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -122.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,896.79. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,836.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$615,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $849 million, or 30.40% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,242,941, which is approximately 3.871% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,350,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.69 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $110.98 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 13.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 9,046,083 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,821,428 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 47,323,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,190,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,145,657 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,157,319 shares during the same period.