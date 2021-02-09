Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] is 93.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 64.11%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces Appointment of Jason Les as CEO and Appointment of New Director.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the few NASDAQ-listed bitcoin mining companies in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Les as Chief Executive Officer, and that Hannah Cho has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, as an independent director.

Mr. Les has been deeply involved with Bitcoin since 2013, with significant experience in both mining and as an engineer studying protocol development and contributing to open-source projects. He has served as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors since 2017, and he will continue to remain as a member of the Board of Directors. As CEO, he will be the driving force behind the Company’s strategic focus on Bitcoin mining, and its mission to become one of the most relevant and significant companies supporting the Bitcoin network and greater bitcoin ecosystem.

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock rose by 2193.01%. The one-year Riot Blockchain Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -337.2.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.65 billion, with 67.53 million shares outstanding and 49.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.67M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 50079274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 206.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.11. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 44.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 769.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2193.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.94 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 24.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.88 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.10.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -52.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$3,339,833 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.20 and a Current Ratio set at 32.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $236 million, or 14.30% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,106,674, which is approximately 118.689% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,298,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.57 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $24.61 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 69.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 4,246,620 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 785,992 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,155,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,187,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,400 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 566,544 shares during the same period.