Qudian Inc. [QD] Is Currently 6.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] gained 6.67% or 0.2 points to close at $3.20 with a heavy trading volume of 13332393 shares. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $3.14, the shares rose to $3.29 and dropped to $3.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QD points out that the company has recorded 91.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -173.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, QD reached to a volume of 13332393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qudian Inc. [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.00.

Trading performance analysis for QD stock

Qudian Inc. [QD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.86. With this latest performance, QD shares gained by 144.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.14 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 1.62 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qudian Inc. [QD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.41. Qudian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.48.

Return on Total Capital for QD is now 25.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qudian Inc. [QD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.79. Additionally, QD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qudian Inc. [QD] managed to generate an average of $498,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qudian Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -5.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qudian Inc. [QD]

There are presently around $173 million, or 31.80% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,472,601, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,351,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.12 million in QD stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $16.49 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qudian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 7,866,104 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 11,149,270 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 34,900,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,915,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,467,280 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,804,522 shares during the same period.