PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] is 89.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ: PTE] gained 11.21% on the last trading session, reaching $1.29 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that PolarityTE Receives Allowance for Additional U.S. Patent.

PolarityTE’s U.S. Patent Portfolio is Growing with Allowance of U.S. Patent Application No. 16/165,169 .

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) is pleased to report the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 16/165,169 filed on October 19, 2018. This is the Company’s second patent allowance in the United States. The newly allowed claims provide additional protection for methods of making skin-regenerative compositions with the Company’s minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology as well as methods of treatment utilizing the compositions.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, PTE reached a trading volume of 12591564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PolarityTE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for PolarityTE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolarityTE Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for PTE stock

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.82. With this latest performance, PTE shares gained by 68.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8537, while it was recorded at 1.1790 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0772 for the last 200 days.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1585.23 and a Gross Margin at +3.20. PolarityTE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1636.46.

Return on Total Capital for PTE is now -150.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.10. Additionally, PTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] managed to generate an average of -$589,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.PolarityTE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PolarityTE Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolarityTE Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]

There are presently around $9 million, or 13.30% of PTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTE stocks are: CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1,210,655, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 938,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in PTE stocks shares; and DSAM PARTNERS (LONDON) LTD, currently with $1.1 million in PTE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolarityTE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ:PTE] by around 1,052,577 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 694,146 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,287,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,033,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 765,454 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 391,627 shares during the same period.