Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 25.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.92 during the day while it closed the day at $2.77. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Phunware to Present at the Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at the Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum, which is being held virtually on January 26, 2021.

Phunware COO Randall Crowder is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live here and available for replay here.

Phunware Inc. stock has also gained 2.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHUN stock has inclined by 296.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.05% and gained 119.84% year-on date.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $123.65 million, with 44.30 million shares outstanding and 39.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.16M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 19935356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.56.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 127.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 233.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.56 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.28, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.11 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.50% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 541,596, which is approximately 37.286% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 356,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.61 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 437,160 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,414,106 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,834,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,017,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,749 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,169,889 shares during the same period.