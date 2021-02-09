Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Stock trading around $121.23 per share: What’s Next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.59%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Penn National Gaming, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72557.

Over the last 12 months, PENN stock rose by 253.23%. The one-year Penn National Gaming Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.95. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.29 billion, with 138.20 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, PENN stock reached a trading volume of 9663418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $101.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 7.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 101.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.59. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 38.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.42, while it was recorded at 117.63 for the last single week of trading, and 57.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

PENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted -5.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5,744.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,903 million, or 89.50% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,554,133, which is approximately 0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,263,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.59 billion in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 8.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 27,932,674 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 13,188,523 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 98,305,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,426,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,059,361 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,557,795 shares during the same period.