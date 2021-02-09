OpGen Inc. [OPGN] moved up 49.79: Why It’s Important

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] closed the trading session at $3.55 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.42, while the highest price level was $4.37. The company report on January 13, 2021 that OpGen Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update.

Preliminary total pro-forma combined revenue for 2020 was approximately $5.2 million.

Maintained strong balance sheet with $13.3 million cash as of December 31, 2020 and total capital raised in 2020 of $35.3 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 74.02 percent and weekly performance of 59.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 63.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, OPGN reached to a volume of 88211478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

OPGN stock trade performance evaluation

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.19. With this latest performance, OPGN shares gained by 63.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.05 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -313.59 and a Gross Margin at +53.36. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -355.75.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -173.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -327.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.60. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$311,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OpGen Inc. [OPGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OpGen Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPGN.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.40% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,343, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 64,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in OPGN stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.19 million in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 192,610 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 88,034 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 242,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 129,864 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,172 shares during the same period.