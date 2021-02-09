NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] is 10.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 6.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $577.55. The company report on February 4, 2021 that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results.

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended January 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10789475 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NVIDIA Corporation stands at 2.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for NVDA stock reached $359.43 billion, with 618.00 million shares outstanding and 593.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 10789475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $596.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cascend Securities raised their target price from $610 to $620. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $400, while New Street analysts kept a Sell rating on NVDA stock. On October 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 565 to 650.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 17.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 93.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 532.26, while it was recorded at 550.25 for the last single week of trading, and 467.39 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.61.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 22.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.66. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $202,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 22.05%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $235,049 million, or 68.70% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,498,024, which is approximately -1.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,799,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.87 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.14 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -2.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,069 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 12,045,662 shares. Additionally, 947 investors decreased positions by around 22,010,827 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 372,919,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,975,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 249 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,259,769 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,215,885 shares during the same period.