NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Stock trading around $1.23 per share: What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.23 at the close of the session, up 23.00%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that NovaBay CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NBY) issued the following Letter to Stockholders:.

To My Fellow Stockholders:.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 76.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NBY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.23 and lowest of $1.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.94, which means current price is +80.86% from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 12788404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has NBY stock performed recently?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.47. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 61.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.51 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7991, while it was recorded at 1.0190 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8793 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.02 and a Gross Margin at +73.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.79.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -185.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -301.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.83. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$345,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.

Insider trade positions for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.30% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 613,027, which is approximately 130.525% of the company’s market cap and around 25.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 152,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in NBY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $87000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 604,586 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 110,834 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 424,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,140,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,744 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 70,110 shares during the same period.