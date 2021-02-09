Tuesday, February 9, 2021
NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGACU] is 44.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Philip Morris International's Stock Is Driven By IQOS's Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don't Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: NGACU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.33%. The company report on November 26, 2020 that NextGen Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Redeemable Warrants Commencing November 27, 2020.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: NGACU) announced that, commencing November 27, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 37,500,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “NGACU,” and the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “NGAC” and “NGACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses in the industrial and healthcare sectors.

Guru’s Opinion on NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGACU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.57

NGACU Stock Performance Analysis:

NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGACU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGACU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.65 for NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGACU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into NextGen Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NGACU] Insider Position Details

4 institutional holders increased their position in NextGen Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:NGACU] by around 168,225 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGACU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,225 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

