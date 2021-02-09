Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is 78.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] surged by $9.74 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $189.26 during the day while it closed the day at $185.98. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Moderna to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-922-5184 (domestic) or 409-937-8950 (international) and refer to conference ID 4066945. A webcast of the call will also be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. The archived webcast will be available on Moderna’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for one year following the call.

Moderna Inc. stock has also gained 18.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRNA stock has inclined by 160.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 150.99% and gained 78.02% year-on date.

The market cap for MRNA stock reached $72.37 billion, with 394.68 million shares outstanding and 356.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.51M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 12901452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $150.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $150, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 11.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 293.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 118.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.10. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 61.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 700.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.76 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.47, while it was recorded at 171.99 for the last single week of trading, and 86.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -906.38. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -853.73.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.57. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$619,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

There are presently around $32,662 million, or 56.20% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 30,871,524, which is approximately -22.573% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,875,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.81 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 14,576,830 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 53,177,430 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 107,866,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,621,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,791 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,715 shares during the same period.