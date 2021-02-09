Maxim Group lifts Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] gained 11.30% or 0.13 points to close at $1.28 with a heavy trading volume of 16165550 shares. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces New Time Charter Agreements.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced that it has entered into time charter contracts (“T/C”) for two additional Capesize vessels with Anglo American, a leading global mining corporation, and Pacbulk Shipping, a major Asian drybulk operator. Furthermore, another Capesize vessel of the Company is extending its current time charter employment.

It opened the trading session at $1.19, the shares rose to $1.29 and dropped to $1.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHIP points out that the company has recorded -9.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -228.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.32M shares, SHIP reached to a volume of 16165550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On November 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SHIP shares from 2 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for SHIP stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.43. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 116.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7108, while it was recorded at 1.1380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2163 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 663.47. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$307,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $7 million, or 5.10% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,349,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 51,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65000.0 in SHIP stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $51000.0 in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 5,522,467 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 73,432 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 70,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,524,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,492,372 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 73,432 shares during the same period.