Wednesday, February 10, 2021
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] reaches 25.26B – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] plunged by -$4.74 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $54.98 during the day while it closed the day at $50.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The market cap for XM stock reached $25.26 billion, with 500.29 million shares outstanding and 47.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 2211747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.95.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] moved up 3.83: Why It’s Important
Next articleUnited States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] moved up 13.99: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is 18.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Devon Energy Corporation surged by $0.85 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.90 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] moved up 13.99: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
United States Antimony Corporation closed the trading session at $0.86 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Companies

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] moved up 3.83: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. closed the trading session at $17.33 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.84, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.