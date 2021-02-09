Market cap of Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] reaches 120.30M – now what?

Purple Biotech Ltd. [NASDAQ: PPBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 73.45%. The company report on January 18, 2021 that Purple Biotech to Present at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (“Purple Biotech”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, announced that the Purple Biotech management team will present a corporate overview at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference, being held virtually January 20-21, 2021.

Presentation Details Date: Wednesday, January 20Time: 10:30 AM ETWebcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Purple Biotech website at www.purple-biotech.com. Following the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Purple Biotech’s website for approximately 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, PPBT stock dropped by -1.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $120.30 million, with 17.21 million shares outstanding and 15.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 537.17K shares, PPBT stock reached a trading volume of 10360430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Purple Biotech Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 120.30.

PPBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.45. With this latest performance, PPBT shares gained by 76.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.56 for Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Purple Biotech Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -739.60. Purple Biotech Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -585.00.

Return on Total Capital for PPBT is now -66.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.14. Additionally, PPBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Purple Biotech Ltd. [PPBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.49% of PPBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPBT stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 346,197, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.91% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 28,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in PPBT stocks shares; and ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.12 million in PPBT stock with ownership of nearly 41.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Purple Biotech Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Purple Biotech Ltd. [NASDAQ:PPBT] by around 72,022 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 122,869 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 244,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPBT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,723 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 96,967 shares during the same period.