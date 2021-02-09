Market cap of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] reaches 165.44M – now what?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] gained 55.18% on the last trading session, reaching $11.98 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Esports Entertainment Group’s VIE.bet and SportNation.com Brands Now Eligible to Operate in 150 Jurisdictions Globally Through Malta License.

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – January 29, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports entertainment and online gambling operator, announced its VIE.bet and SportNation.com brands are now approved to market and operate their services in more than 150 jurisdictions globally through the Company’s Gaming Service License (“License”) issued by the Malta Gaming Authority (“MGA”) in April 2020.

“This move greatly expands the reach of our VIE.bet and SportNation offerings,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We are particularly excited to see the team at SportNation bring their marketing expertise and innovative rewards system outside the U.K. for the first time. Our initial focus will be on South and Central America and Northern and Eastern Europe, together representing a substantial multi-billion-dollar opportunity. These initiatives also provide tremendous cross-selling opportunities through our previously announced acquisition of Malta-licensed Lucky Dino. Lucky Dino’s assets will give us a substantial foothold in multiple new jurisdictions where esports are extremely popular, while bringing us 30K monthly active casino players and a greatly strengthened tech stack.”.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. represents 12.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $165.44 million with the latest information. GMBL stock price has been found in the range of $8.28 to $13.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 412.69K shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 7388005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 827.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.98. With this latest performance, GMBL shares gained by 55.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.85% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.28 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -121.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -323.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -323.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -151.17.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.40% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 51,724, which is approximately 40.7% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in GMBL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly 71.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 54,614 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 22,208 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 59,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,577 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,901 shares during the same period.