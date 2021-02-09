Market cap of DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] reaches 180.20M – now what?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. [NASDAQ: DTEA] slipped around -1.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.30 at the close of the session, down -22.85%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that DAVIDsTEA Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Announces Executive Appointments.

145.5% increase in e-commerce and wholesale sales to $22.1 million.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. stock is now 119.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $6.14 and lowest of $5.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.45, which means current price is +147.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 782.87K shares, DTEA reached a trading volume of 3709636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2016, representing the official price target for DAVIDsTEA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on DTEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DAVIDsTEA Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DTEA stock performed recently?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.21. With this latest performance, DTEA shares gained by 125.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 493.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.87 for DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +45.39. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.88.

Return on Total Capital for DTEA is now -9.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 379.73. Additionally, DTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA] managed to generate an average of -$9,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for DAVIDsTEA Inc. [DTEA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.80% of DTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTEA stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 158,493, which is approximately -27.543% of the company’s market cap and around 45.87% of the total institutional ownership; VIVALDI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 81,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in DTEA stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in DTEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DAVIDsTEA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. [NASDAQ:DTEA] by around 44,299 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 372,332 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 93,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTEA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,163 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 304,835 shares during the same period.