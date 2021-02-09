Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 132.16B – now what?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $63.65 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.85, while the highest price level was $63.71. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.23 percent and weekly performance of 8.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.31M shares, C reached to a volume of 15037966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $78.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on C stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 47 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 463.55.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.88, while it was recorded at 61.86 for the last single week of trading, and 51.60 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.94. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.80.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 1.28%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,964 million, or 76.30% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,694,717, which is approximately -1.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,739,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.91 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.67 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

722 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 101,160,319 shares. Additionally, 822 investors decreased positions by around 127,721,538 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 1,294,515,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,523,397,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,781,818 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 10,072,354 shares during the same period.