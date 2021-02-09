Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 144.63M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] jumped around 0.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.97 at the close of the session, up 9.23%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings Appoints Douglas P. Gintz as Chief Technology Officer and Director of Global Technology Implementation.

Mr. Gintz to Lead Development of Innovative Technology Solutions Focused on the Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market at Scale.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced the appointment of Douglas P. Gintz as Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) and Director of Global Technology Implementation. Mr. Gintz will be responsible for driving strategic, cross-company technology initiatives. He will be instrumental in delivering key technologies essential to driving market penetration of the Coolisys Technologies Corp. electric vehicle (“EV”) charging systems including cloud-based software, and networking capability.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. stock is now 14.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DPW Stock saw the intraday high of $5.15 and lowest of $4.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.94, which means current price is +31.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.57M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 11628411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 19.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 282.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 524,526, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, holding 97,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in DPW stocks shares; and EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.28 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 778,644 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 311,881 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 201,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 888,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 755,553 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 300,145 shares during the same period.