Market cap of ATA Creativity Global [AACG] reaches 419.50M – now what?

ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ: AACG] closed the trading session at $5.85 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.46, while the highest price level was $7.50. The company report on December 18, 2020 that ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) was held on Friday, December 18, 2020.

All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the 2020 AGM were approved. Specifically, shareholders approved:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 391.60 percent and weekly performance of 336.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 363.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 361.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 417.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, AACG reached to a volume of 5199156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ATA Creativity Global [AACG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATA Creativity Global is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AACG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

AACG stock trade performance evaluation

ATA Creativity Global [AACG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 336.57. With this latest performance, AACG shares gained by 361.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 363.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 465.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AACG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for ATA Creativity Global [AACG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 1.25 for the last 200 days.

ATA Creativity Global [AACG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATA Creativity Global [AACG] shares currently have an operating margin of -112.30 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. ATA Creativity Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.19.

Return on Total Capital for AACG is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATA Creativity Global [AACG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.68. Additionally, AACG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATA Creativity Global [AACG] managed to generate an average of -$25,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.ATA Creativity Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ATA Creativity Global [AACG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AACG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATA Creativity Global go to 25.00%.

ATA Creativity Global [AACG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.04% of AACG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AACG stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 11,925, which is approximately 1533.562% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in AACG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2000.0 in AACG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATA Creativity Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ:AACG] by around 11,207 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 29,467 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 27,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AACG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 29,467 shares during the same period.