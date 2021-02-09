Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Market cap of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC] reaches 279.74M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: VCVC] price plunged by -5.44 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on February 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. – VCVC.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (“VCVC” or the “Company”) (VCVC) relating to its proposed merger with REE Automotive Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, VCVC will acquire REE through a reverse merger, with REE emerging as a publicly traded company.

The investigation focuses on whether 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

A sum of 1654791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp shares reached a high of $14.95 and dropped to a low of $13.89 until finishing in the latest session at $13.90.

Guru’s Opinion on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is set at 0.85

VCVC Stock Performance Analysis:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.66.

Insight into 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp Fundamentals:

