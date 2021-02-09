Market Analysts see Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] falling to $2.50. Time to buy?

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 48.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.19. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Marker Therapeutics Announces Completion of New Manufacturing Facility to Support Clinical Development of MultiTAA-Specific T Cell Therapy Product Candidates.

— Company expects to complete tech transfer and treat first patient with MT-401 manufactured in new cGMP facility in H1 2021 –.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, announced that it has completed the construction and qualification of its cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston, TX, located near the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The facility will allow production of MultiTAA-specific T cell products according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines and is designed to be scalable using modular processes. The Company has initiated the technology transfer process and expects the cGMP manufacturing facility to be fully operational in the first half of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2909170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marker Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.13%.

The market cap for MRKR stock reached $153.85 million, with 46.57 million shares outstanding and 33.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 465.56K shares, MRKR reached a trading volume of 2909170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marker Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has MRKR stock performed recently?

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.51. With this latest performance, MRKR shares gained by 87.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.08 for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.86 for the last 200 days.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10567.28. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10050.92.

Return on Total Capital for MRKR is now -43.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, MRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] managed to generate an average of -$765,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings analysis for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRKR.

Insider trade positions for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]

There are presently around $45 million, or 29.90% of MRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRKR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,066,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 million in MRKR stocks shares; and AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.38 million in MRKR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR] by around 518,442 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 847,291 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,743,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,109,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRKR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,690 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 561,841 shares during the same period.