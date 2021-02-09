Market Analysts see Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $22.52 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.90, while the highest price level was $23.89. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Bitmain Ships 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners to Marathon Patent Group.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC miners have been shipped from Bitmain to Marathon’s mining facility in Hardin, MT as scheduled.

Marathon’s current mining fleet consists of 2,560 miners, generating 248 PH/s (petahash per second). Each S-19 Pro miner produces 110 TH/s (terahash per second) and adds 0.11 PH/s to the Company’s existing operations. Once the additional 4,000 miners are installed, the Company’s mining fleet will consist of 6,560 miners producing approximately 688 PH/s. This represents a 256% increase of our current Hashrate production. To date, the Company has purchased 103,060 miners, which, once delivered and fully deployed, will produce approximately 10.36 EH/s (exahash per second).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 115.71 percent and weekly performance of 8.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 342.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 858.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.34M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 16245210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2015, representing the official price target for Marathon Patent Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Patent Group Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1070.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 32.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 342.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1928.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 22.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -319.88 and a Gross Margin at -233.91. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.74.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -86.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.10. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,355 per employee.Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.80 and a Current Ratio set at 27.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86 million, or 4.60% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 809,079, which is approximately 267806.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 771,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.38 million in MARA stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9.79 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 3,344,533 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 298,173 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 194,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,837,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,510 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 162,960 shares during the same period.