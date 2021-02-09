Market Analysts see Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.39%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Churchill Capital Corp V Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing February 5, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock rose by 15.89%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.65. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $238.81 billion, with 4.58 billion shares outstanding and 4.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.14M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 14762930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $59.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $54 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CMCSA stock. On September 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 54 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.64, while it was recorded at 51.21 for the last single week of trading, and 44.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 14.35%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $197,263 million, or 85.80% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 390,444,013, which is approximately -2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,041,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.44 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.82 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 12.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,027 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 172,200,748 shares. Additionally, 953 investors decreased positions by around 171,359,655 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 3,460,928,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,804,488,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,134,328 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 16,644,977 shares during the same period.