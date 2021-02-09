Market Analysts see aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: LIFE] surged by $2.52 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.33 during the day while it closed the day at $8.06. The company report on January 25, 2021 that aTyr Pharma Presents Findings Further Validating NRP2 as a Potential Regulator of Solid Tumor Progression.

Poster highlights NRP2 expression on immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Company’s lead NRP2 antibody, ATYR2810, is in development for oncology.

aTyr Pharma Inc. stock has also gained 113.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIFE stock has inclined by 144.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 101.50% and gained 107.73% year-on date.

The market cap for LIFE stock reached $66.66 million, with 9.65 million shares outstanding and 9.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 935.34K shares, LIFE reached a trading volume of 10689920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for aTyr Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LIFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for aTyr Pharma Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

LIFE stock trade performance evaluation

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.23. With this latest performance, LIFE shares gained by 108.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.99 for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5445.02. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5593.13.

Return on Total Capital for LIFE is now -55.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.37. Additionally, LIFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] managed to generate an average of -$536,432 per employee.aTyr Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. posted -1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for aTyr Pharma Inc. go to 13.00%.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47 million, or 64.00% of LIFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIFE stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 1,615,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,527,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.31 million in LIFE stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $6.07 million in LIFE stock with ownership of nearly 3.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in aTyr Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:LIFE] by around 375,160 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 115,429 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,379,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,870,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIFE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,800 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 73,504 shares during the same period.