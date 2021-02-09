Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Is Currently 12.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.24%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Luokung Technology Corp. Announces $5.0 Million Registered Direct Placement.

Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of $5.0 million of ordinary shares at a price of $0.52 per share. The Company will issue a total of 9,615,387 ordinary shares to the institutional investors. As part of the transaction, the Company will also issue to the investors warrants (“Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 4,807,694 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.68 per share, which Warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, LKCO stock dropped by -23.16%.

The market cap for the stock reached $164.05 million, with 227.66 million shares outstanding and 139.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, LKCO stock reached a trading volume of 16196745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6564, while it was recorded at 0.6594 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5714 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.40% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 441,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in LKCO stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.19 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 491.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 339,398 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,232,723 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,433,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,005,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,056 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,618 shares during the same period.