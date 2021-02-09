Li Auto Inc. [LI] Revenue clocked in at $864.40 million, up 5.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $30.53 during the day while it closed the day at $30.36. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. Announces January 2021 Delivery Update and New Research and Development Center.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 5,379 Li ONEs in January 2021, representing a 355.8% year-over-year increase and resulting in cumulative deliveries of 38,976 vehicles.

The Company also announced the establishment of a new research and development (“R&D”) center in Shanghai, China dedicated to the development of cutting-edge electric vehicle technologies. These technologies include high-voltage platforms, ultra-fast charging technologies, autonomous driving technologies, next generation intelligent cockpits, operating systems and computing platforms. This R&D center will have end-to-end development capabilities for new models. The R&D center has already started recruiting, and expects to ultimately house over 2,000 staff in the future.

Li Auto Inc. stock has also loss -5.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LI stock has inclined by 8.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 79.75% and gained 5.31% year-on date.

The market cap for LI stock reached $27.65 billion, with 836.34 million shares outstanding and 460.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.02M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 12213899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $37.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.75% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.54, while it was recorded at 30.51 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -647.24 and a Gross Margin at -34.25. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.27.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -34.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,025 million, or 10.20% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 9,990,793, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 5,962,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.02 million in LI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $167.42 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 59,471,238 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 2,847,142 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,371,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,690,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,615,498 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 291,293 shares during the same period.