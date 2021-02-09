Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Stock trading around $15.11 per share: What’s Next?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] gained 20.30% or 2.55 points to close at $15.11 with a heavy trading volume of 12310892 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $13.29, the shares rose to $15.16 and dropped to $13.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMX points out that the company has recorded 274.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -773.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, HIMX reached to a volume of 12310892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $8.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for HIMX stock

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.11. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 94.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 274.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 253.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.79 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.06, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.88. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now 8.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.84. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Himax Technologies Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Himax Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

There are presently around $325 million, or 13.60% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,749,527, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,850,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.07 million in HIMX stocks shares; and KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $18.6 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly -12.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 2,210,307 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,813,656 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 15,476,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,500,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,429 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 659,511 shares during the same period.