Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain 205.76% so far this year. What now?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] jumped around 1.44 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.99 at the close of the session, up 12.51%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Gevo Corporate Update.

Renewable Energy in Liquid Form.

Gevo, Inc. (“Gevo”) (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced key business updates and initiatives for 2021. Gevo recently announced the concept of Net Zero Projects to produce energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy and Gevo’s proprietary technology. Gevo is currently developing its Net-Zero 1 Project at Lake Preston, South Dakota (“Net-Zero 1”).

Gevo Inc. stock is now 205.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEVO Stock saw the intraday high of $13.05 and lowest of $11.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.50, which means current price is +224.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 35.42M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 29640578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.18. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 190.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2135.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 521.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.49 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.61 and a Gross Margin at -51.54. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.04.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -27.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.17. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$502,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $148 million, or 11.10% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,202,664, which is approximately 2608.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,793,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.31 million in GEVO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8.16 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 68.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 10,518,483 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 308,583 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 585,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,412,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,171 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 302,083 shares during the same period.