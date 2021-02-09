Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] moved down -3.59: Why It’s Important

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] traded at a low on 02/05/21, posting a -3.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Genius Brands International Completes Strategic Acquisition of ChizComm Ltd. and ChizComm Beacon Media.

Representing Over $100 Million Dollars in Annual Media Spend.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of ChizComm Ltd., a leading North American marketing and media agency, as well as ChizComm Beacon Media, its best-in-class media research, planning and buying division.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24001961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Brands International Inc. stands at 11.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.61%.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $500.00 million, with 257.72 million shares outstanding and 234.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.59M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 24001961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 263.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 39.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 487.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5742, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6731 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $29 million, or 6.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,557,486, which is approximately 57.463% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,740,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 million in GNUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.02 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 772.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 9,222,044 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 26,451,644 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,436,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,237,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,054,217 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 20,242,682 shares during the same period.