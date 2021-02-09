For Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] surged by $2.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.50 during the day while it closed the day at $25.45. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Big Oil Missed This, Now It Could Be Worth Billions.

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

In Namibia, an African venue that is being set up as the scene of the world’s next—and possibly last—major onshore oil discovery, the oil and gas rights to an entire 8.5-million-acre sedimentary basin are owned by a single, small company. Mentioned in ‘s commentary includes: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI), Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR), Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock has also gained 24.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OXY stock has inclined by 143.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.72% and gained 47.02% year-on date.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $23.43 billion, with 929.30 million shares outstanding and 928.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.70M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 31354613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $20.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Societe Generale raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $26, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.82. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.70, while it was recorded at 22.61 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.49.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.88. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$45,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -5.15%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,684 million, or 68.50% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 121,309,016, which is approximately -1.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92,874,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in OXY stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $2.26 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 40,464,368 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 57,967,214 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 517,816,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,248,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,539,918 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 19,701,060 shares during the same period.