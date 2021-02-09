Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Finance

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] is 40.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] price plunged by -8.33 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on February 2, 2021 that ElectraMeccanica to Present at the Stifel Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on February 9, 2021.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has been invited to present at the Stifel Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference, which is being held virtually on February 9-10, 2021.

ElectraMeccanica management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The Company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

A sum of 24379662 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.62M shares. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares reached a high of $9.40 and dropped to a low of $8.33 until finishing in the latest session at $8.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1291.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

SOLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.00. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 30.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 295.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3602.19 and a Gross Margin at -120.84. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3962.55.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -129.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$367,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.50.

SOLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 4,078,853 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,155,776 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 716,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,517,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,512,983 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,312 shares during the same period.

