Credit Suisse slashes price target on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] – find out why.

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.80, while the highest price level was $0.88. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Denison Announces Ramp-Up of Wheeler River Evaluation Activities in 2021.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) is pleased to announce its 2021 evaluation program plans for the Company’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”), including additional field testing activities to support the further de-risking of the application of the In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining method at the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”). View PDF Version.

The Wheeler River Joint Venture (“WRJV”) has adopted an approach to advancing the Project whereby completion of a formal Feasibility Study (“FS”) would be coordinated with the submission of a final Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”). This approach respects the interactive nature of the Environmental Assessment (“EA”) consultation process, allowing for the integration of outcomes from environmental assessment, community consultation, and project design efforts. Our current objectives target initiation of the formal FS process in late 2021 and the submission of a draft EIS in early 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.34 percent and weekly performance of 15.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 148.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 11412373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.89. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.41 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6410, while it was recorded at 0.7718 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4677 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.26 and a Gross Margin at -100.41. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.67.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -11.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.48. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.