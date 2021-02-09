Citigroup lifts Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] plunged by -$3.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.68 during the day while it closed the day at $11.40. The company report on February 8, 2021 that BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lizhi Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – LIZI.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) pursuant and/or traceable to Lizhi’s January 17, 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of the important March 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

Lizhi Inc. stock has also gained 245.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIZI stock has inclined by 442.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 115.09% and gained 193.81% year-on date.

The market cap for LIZI stock reached $668.50 million, with 46.11 million shares outstanding and 22.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 19548532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $8.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

LIZI stock trade performance evaluation

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 245.45. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 190.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.18 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.91. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.26.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -935.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -876.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -876.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] managed to generate an average of -$30,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 167.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.25.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lizhi Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -263.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIZI.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Lizhi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 705,448 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,609 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 704,326 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.