CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain 24.37% so far this year. What now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $6.43 with a heavy trading volume of 10775412 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that CEMEX Committed to Participate in LEILAC 2 Project, Which Aims to Decarbonize Cement Production.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced its participation in the Low Emissions Intensity Lime and Cement 2 (LEILAC 2) project, a research and innovation initiative aimed to decarbonize the cement production process.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The LEILAC 2 project is funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. The project team comprises leading industrial, technology, and research & development partners.

It opened the trading session at $6.44, the shares rose to $6.55 and dropped to $6.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 94.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -314.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, CX reached to a volume of 10775412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.10. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $26,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $3,730 million, or 38.90% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 89,183,590, which is approximately -15.61% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 61,198,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.51 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $374.77 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly -13.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 98,933,915 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 84,485,626 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 396,696,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,116,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,792,842 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 15,215,751 shares during the same period.