Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock Upgrade by Societe Generale analyst, price target now $76

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] traded at a low on 02/05/21, posting a -1.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.92. The company report on February 6, 2021 that U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a New CAR T Cell Therapy for Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma.

Breyanzi demonstrated a 73% overall response rate and 54% complete response (CR) rate in the largest pivotal trial in 3L+ LBCL, TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Breyanzi demonstrated sustained responses in patients who achieved a CR with median duration of response not reached.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16156107 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $139.11 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 2.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 16156107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $74.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has BMY stock performed recently?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.61, while it was recorded at 61.93 for the last single week of trading, and 61.00 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.52 and a Gross Margin at +72.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 21.35%.

Insider trade positions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $100,603 million, or 75.90% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200,065,592, which is approximately -1.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 172,464,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.51 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.94 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,068 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 99,739,725 shares. Additionally, 1,031 investors decreased positions by around 105,827,078 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 1,445,822,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,651,389,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,284,040 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 10,946,655 shares during the same period.