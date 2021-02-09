Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] moved up 18.69: Why It’s Important

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 18.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.27. The company report on January 22, 2021 that Borr Drilling Limited – Pricing and Increased Size of Equity Offering.

Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited’s (“Borr Drilling” or the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: “BORR”) stock exchange release on 21 January 2021, and the contemplated equity offering of USD 40 million in new depository receipts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14688206 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borr Drilling Limited stands at 8.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.75%.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $346.68 million, with 272.98 million shares outstanding and 124.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 14688206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10.

How has BORR stock performed recently?

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.98. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 36.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9380, while it was recorded at 1.0347 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8488 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at -28.55. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.08.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.41. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$3,774,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Borr Drilling Limited posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -215.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BORR.

Insider trade positions for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

There are presently around $24 million, or 44.69% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 8,400,147, which is approximately -26.08% of the company’s market cap and around 13.98% of the total institutional ownership; LODBROK CAPITAL LLP, holding 3,582,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 million in BORR stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $3.81 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 7,146,717 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 11,220,585 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 404,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,772,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,791,451 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,976,724 shares during the same period.