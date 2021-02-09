Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Stock trading around $1.97 per share: What’s Next?

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] gained 15.88% on the last trading session, reaching $1.97 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $14.4 Million Bought Deal Offering for Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR).

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $14.4 Million Bought Deal Offering for Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger Inc. represents 94.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $176.02 million with the latest information. AVGR stock price has been found in the range of $1.82 to $2.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.93M shares, AVGR reached a trading volume of 18816503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.30 to $1, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on AVGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for AVGR stock

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.76. With this latest performance, AVGR shares gained by 203.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.83 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9027, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5036 for the last 200 days.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.01 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -213.01.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -102.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -237.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.49. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$240,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avinger Inc. [AVGR]

There are presently around $9 million, or 6.90% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,351,400, which is approximately 85.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 825,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 million in AVGR stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.91 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 2,657,574 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,738,970 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,948,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,448,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 845,033 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,232,042 shares during the same period.