AT&T Inc. [T] gain 0.59% so far this year. What now?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] closed the trading session at $28.93 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.86, while the highest price level was $29.07. The company report on February 2, 2021 that AT&T And U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Will Pilot Healthcare Innovations With AT&T 5G And Multi-Access Edge Computing.

What’s the news? AT&T* has delivered AT&T 5G capabilities across the entirety of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Puget Sound Health Care System in Seattle in a public-private partnership with the VA. VA expects to pilot a variety of healthcare use cases with our 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC ) technologies to explore how they can improve healthcare delivery to the approximately 9 million Veterans who use VA healthcare services each year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.59 percent and weekly performance of 1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.89M shares, T reached to a volume of 24064685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $30.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 18.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

T stock trade performance evaluation

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.25, while it was recorded at 28.70 for the last single week of trading, and 29.35 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72 and a Gross Margin at +36.87. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.99. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AT&T Inc. [T] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 1.45%.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105,815 million, or 53.50% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 561,173,481, which is approximately -1.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 485,568,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.05 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.51 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,107 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 90,999,184 shares. Additionally, 1,333 investors decreased positions by around 180,415,568 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 3,386,214,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,657,628,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,706,471 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 13,241,144 shares during the same period.