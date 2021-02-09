Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX] is 24.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [NASDAQ: ATCX] closed the trading session at $8.77 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.7027, while the highest price level was $9.60. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Atlas Technical Consultants Strengthens Management Team.

Appoints Priya Jain as Chief Growth Officer and Jonathan Parnell as Chief Strategy Officer.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and consulting services, is proud to announce it has hired Priya Jain as the Chief Growth Officer and promoted Jonathan Parnell to Chief Strategy Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.75 percent and weekly performance of -10.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 74.59K shares, ATCX reached to a volume of 2098140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCX shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92.

ATCX stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, ATCX shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [ATCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 64.50% of ATCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 2,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,519,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.32 million in ATCX stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.41 million in ATCX stock with ownership of nearly -5.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. [NASDAQ:ATCX] by around 698,300 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 244,949 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,731,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,674,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,257 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 151,487 shares during the same period.