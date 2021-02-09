Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Stock trading around $4.84 per share: What’s Next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 16.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.84. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update.

2021 objectives leverage positive momentum in Arbutus’ Hepatitis B research and development programs.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), announced its 2021 corporate objectives and provided a financial update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11415263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at 7.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.59%.

The market cap for ABUS stock reached $411.93 million, with 79.49 million shares outstanding and 63.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 11415263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.53.

How has ABUS stock performed recently?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.74. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.39 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

Earnings analysis for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Insider trade positions for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $121 million, or 31.20% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately -12.97% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, holding 3,332,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.13 million in ABUS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $14.08 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly -13.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 8,649,076 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,455,633 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,932,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,037,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,335,523 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,283 shares during the same period.