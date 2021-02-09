Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] Is Currently -6.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] loss -6.46% or -1.2 points to close at $17.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1354131 shares. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Akoustis Locks Process Flow for First Wafer-Level-Chip-Scale Package (WLCSP) for XBAW Filters.

– New Packaging Solution Addresses Small Form Factor Requirements for 5G Mobile Devices –.

– Packaged Filters Will be Manufactured Using a 100% North American Supply Chain –.

It opened the trading session at $18.50, the shares rose to $18.63 and dropped to $17.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKTS points out that the company has recorded 118.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -362.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 950.45K shares, AKTS reached to a volume of 1354131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $12 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AKTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 264.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for AKTS stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, AKTS shares gained by 34.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 17.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1789.83 and a Gross Margin at -196.87. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2018.99.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -58.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.65. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$354,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKTS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]

There are presently around $260 million, or 36.80% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,215,865, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,539,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.75 million in AKTS stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $17.38 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 1,147,777 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,155,169 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 12,642,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,945,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,985 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 544,572 shares during the same period.